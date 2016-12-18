Packaging industry set to hit USD 35 bn mark by 2020: Official

The Indian packaging industry, currently pegged at USD 25 billion, is growing at a rate of 15 percent per annum and is set to touch USD 30 billion to 35 billion mark by 2020, a top Central Government official said and called for matching global standards in the sector.

Keeping in mind the growth of this key industry and India's potential to boost exports, the Government is forming an expert committee to study packaging standards required to be met in a highly competitive global market, said Inder Jit Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

He was addressing the "Asian Packaging Congress 2016" here on Saturday.

The panel would comprise members from the industry and exporters who would sit together and review packaging quality.

This would help India in maintaining international standards in packaging products and also boost exports, he said.

"The packaging standards must match with the rest of the world or the western world so that we are able to compete with them or rather exceed their standards and for this purpose a committee is being formed by the India Government," Singh told delegates at the congress drawn from countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Singapore, Turkey, Japan and Thailand.

Packaging helps in enhancing the value and life span of a product and thus it is very important to adopt high packaging standards both in domestic and export markets, the IAS officer said.

The consumers cannot make out what quality standards have been set by manufacturers but under the domestic laws it has become mandatory to indicate such grades on products when they are being packaged for sale in the market, Singh said.

Singh said 55 percent of the Indian export market was regulated where nothing much needs to be done in packaging as importers lay down the specific standards that are required to be adopted while packing products.

However, for the rest of 45 percent unregulated export area, the country needs to have its own packaging standard which would stand out in a competitive global market, Singh added.

Singh and other speakers at the congress said currently some packaging material is imported by India. Time has come when such packaging material should be made in India which is trying to make its mark in the international market.