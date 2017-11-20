PAAS, Congress workers trade blows over ticket distribution, Hardik Patel to spell out stand today

Angered at being given just three tickets for upcoming Gujarat elections, members of Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) clashed with Congress workers outside the party’s Surat office late on Sunday, dealing a blow to their fragile partnership.

Following the clashes, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Manish Doshi said the party will hold talks and “clear misunderstandings” that the Patidar leaders may have.

"We will talk to them and clear whatever misunderstandings they may have. We are yet to announce several other seats in Saurashtra North Gujarat and other places," he said.

The clashes erupted hours after the Congress released its first list of 77 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections, giving just three seats to PAAS. The three include PAAS Saurashtra convener Lalit Vasoya who has been given a ticket from Dhoraji, Amit Thummar who will contest from Junagadh and Ravi Ambaliya who has been fielded from Jetpur.