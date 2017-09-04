App
Sep 04, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

P R Seshadri is new MD & CEO of Karur Vysya Bank

Seshadri succeeds K Venkataraman who has been leading the bank for more than six years. Seshadri took over the new responsibility at the bank's office today, a statement issued from the bank said.

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank today announced the appointment of P R Seshadri as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru, Seshadri has over 25 years of experience in the commercial and retail banking.

Prior to taking up the new role, Seshadri had served Citibank India in various capacities including the Managing Director, Citi Financial Consumer Finance Ltd, Citi Financial Retail Services India.

He had also served London-based BFC Bank Ltd as the Chief Executive Officer, the release added.

