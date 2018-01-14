App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 14, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

P-notes investment drops to Rs 1.28 lakh cr in November

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to invest in the Indian capital market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Overall investments into the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) fell to Rs 1.28 lakh crore at November-end after witnessing a rise in the previous month.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to invest in the Indian capital market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence.

Total value of P-notes investment in Indian markets -- equity, debt and derivatives -- declined to Rs 1,28,639 crore at November-end from Rs 1,31,006 crore at the end of October, according to market regulator Sebi data.

P-note investments were on a decline since June and hit an over eight-year low in September; however, it climbed up in October. This decline was in view of stringent norms put in place by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

related news

Of the total investments in November, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 92,846 crore and the remaining in debt and derivatives markets.

Besides, the quantum of FPI investments via P-notes dipped to 4 per cent, during the period under review, from 4.1 per cent in the preceding month.

Over the past few months, Sebi has taken several measures to stop the misuse of the controversy-ridden participatory notes. In July, the markets regulator notified stricter P- notes norms stipulating a fee of USD 1,000 that would be levied on each instrument to check any misuse for channelising black money.

Also, Sebi prohibited FPIs from issuing such notes where the underlying asset is a derivative, except those which are used for hedging purposes.

The move was a follow-through of Sebi's board approval of a relevant proposal in June. These measures were an outcome of a slew of other steps taken by the regulator in the recent past.

In April, Sebi had barred resident Indians, NRIs and entities owned by them from making investment through P-notes. The decision was part of efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework for P-notes, which have been long seen as being possibly misused for routing black money from abroad.

tags #Business #Economy #India #markets

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.