App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 25, 2017 08:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Oyo checks into Nepal, eyes 100 hotels this year

The room aggregator, which opened its first property here, is also looking to roll out its 'Townhouse' brand in the Himalayan nation, which of late is witnessing a tourist influx after a back-breaking earthquake in 2015.

Oyo checks into Nepal, eyes 100 hotels this year

Budget hotel platform Oyo Rooms has forayed into Nepal with a target of onboarding 100 properties by the end of this year.

The room aggregator, which opened its first property here, is also looking to roll out its 'Townhouse' brand in the Himalayan nation, which of late is witnessing a tourist influx after a back-breaking earthquake in 2015.

According to official statistics, of the 174,803 tourists who visited Nepal in 2016, most were from India.

The entry into Nepal comes on the heels of its foray in Malaysia. The plan is to set up 100 Oyo hotels in Nepal this year.

While its basic model is meant for the value- and cost- conscious traveller, Townhouse caters to those who do not mind paying slightly more for a better service.

"Our core premise is right pricing and right location with cleanliness on mind," Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo, told PTI after the inauguration of its first property in Kathmandu. "The brand Oyo allows small local hotel operators to use technology and innovation to bring in more footfall."

To a query on the impending Goods and Services Tax, he said the GST will be a "great enabler and gamechanger".

Welcoming the 5 per cent tax slab for smaller hotels, Agarwal expects a hassle-free experience under the new unified tax structure, but does not rule out teething issues.

As for fundraising and future investment, the company said a few plans are in the pipeline, but did not share the specifics.

Asked about the relatively young profile of his team, where he himself is all of 23, Agarwal said the premium is on talent with an equal emphasis on experience.

Bimalendra Nidhi, Nepal Deputy Prime Minister, opened the Nepal property of Oyo Rooms, along with Manjeev Singh Puri, Indian Ambassador to the Himalayan nation.

Founded in 2013, Oyo has grown its network to 7,000 hotels across 200 cities.

tags #Business #Nepal #Oyo Rooms

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.