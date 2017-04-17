App
Stocks
Apr 17, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Overall hiring activity jumps 5% in March: Naukri.com

The Naukri JobSpeak index for March 2017 stood at 2,073, up 5 percent from the year ago level, indicating an upsurge in the overall hiring scenario.

Hiring activity witnessed a 5 percent jump in March largely driven by BFSI, BPO, auto and construction sectors and is expected to remain bullish in the months ahead, says a report.

"Jobspeak index continues to move north with a 5 per cent year-on-year growth in March 2017. Good to see sectors like construction, engineering and BFSI showing significant growth," Naukri.com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said.

Suresh further said though there could be some short-term volatility, the markets will gain momentum in the next few quarters.

Industry wise, the BFSI sector saw a 26 per cent year- on-year growth in March 2017. Construction and BPO/ITeS witnessed a 9 per cent growth, while IT-software remained stable compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the telecom industry registered a fall of 15 per cent in hiring activity.

According to the report, hiring activity in 8 out of 13 metro cities witnessed a dip during March 2017 as compared to the same period last year.

The index for Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai fell by 15 per cent, 12 per cent, 4 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, as compared to March 2016.

In terms of experience bracket, the maximum number of new jobs were created in the 13-16 years category during March 2017, the report said.

Hiring in senior management category also grew, with jobs for over 16 years of experience witnessing a 9 per cent growth as compared to February 2017.

The index has been based on job listings added to the site on month-on-month basis. July 2008 has been taken as the base month with a score of 1,000.

