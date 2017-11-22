App
Nov 22, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 6 lakh litres liquor, Rs 1.3cr cash seized in poll-bound Gujarat

About 6.71 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.38 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs 8 crore have been seized by the EC-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound Gujarat.

Gujarat is a dry state.

As per official data, the Election Commission (EC) teams have so far seized suspected illicit cash amounting to Rs 1.38 crore, 6.71 lakh litres of liquor and 27.02 kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 8.13 crore.

Separately, 3,650 pounds (about Rs 3.11 lakh) and 30,000 Thai currency has also been seized by the EC teams, as per the data.

The EC has appointed about 100 election expenditure observers in Gujarat, apart from other central observers, to keep a check on black money and illegal inducements used to bribe voters.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

tags #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Politics

