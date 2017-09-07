Over 3 lakh new companies come under tax ambit after GST rollout: Sources

Moneycontrol News

Over 3 lakh new companies have been registered with Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) at the central level till September 6 this year, according to a source who spoke with Moneycontrol. These companies were not part of any ambit of tax before GST rollout.

The GSTN is expecting that companies which are new entrants under the tax ambit will increase their tax revenue by approximately 10 percent in near future.

Maharashtra saw the most number of businesses registering with the GSTN. Maharashtra GST Centre has three zones, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, which collectively have registered 181,224 new companies till September 6, tells a source to Moneycontrol.

The Mumbai Zone has registered 87,652 new entries of companies till September 6.

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol,“New companies are registering on a daily basis and in the last few days registration numbers have increased as there is a September 10 deadline for companies to file GST-R-1”.

After Maharashtra, new entrants have come from Gujarat.

Mainly, those entities whose revenue are less than Rs 1.5 crore and who are part of the zero tax bracket, are coming in for registration.

Under GST, companies with revenue of over Rs 20 lakh need to register with the GSTN.

Before GST, in Maharashtra, there were 3 lakh entities who were paying tax in any form like service tax, sales tax or value added tax. However, these new 3 lakh additions in the country post the rollout are purely new entities.

Another source, who is dealing with taxation department, told Moneycontrol: "These new entrants never paid any tax in the past. We are surprised with these new numbers, but these numbers will help increase the revenue of the government. The department is expecting to grow revenues by 10 percent in near future. However, a clear picture will emerge by next month”.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is also tracking the GST implementation in the states on a weekly basis. GST officials are also organizing fairs from September 8 to 10 across the country, while Mumbai will host the fair at different eight places.

Central ministry and various state ministries are also discussing options to organize fairs in all states with the help of state officials.

The PMO feels that GST implementation in Maharashtra has been smooth, but there are some issues in interior parts of the country or rural India, which they want to resolve as soon as possible.