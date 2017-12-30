App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 30, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Over 16 percent vacancies in safety category of Railways: Data

In 2017, the Indian Railway has been plagued with accidents, and over 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in various sections in the railways

PTI @moneycontrolcom

While investment in safety- related activities in the railways has increased by 57 percent during the last three years, 16 percent of the posts remained vacant in the safety category as of April this year, according to official data.

The category includes posts related to inspection of tracks, signalling, engineering, telecommunication etc., for ensuring safety of the rail network.

Capital investment in this category was Rs 9,925 crore in 2014-2015, it increased to Rs 11,133 crore in 2015-2016 and further rose to Rs 15,603 crore.

However, over 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in various sections in the railways, with a majority of them in the Northern Zone of the network, according to the data made available by the national transporter.

related news

The Delhi-headquartered Northern Railways (NR) with 27,537 vacancies tops the list of rail zones, followed by Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Railway (19,942) and Central Railway (19,651) with its head office in Mumbai.

In safety-related categories, vacancies against the sanctioned strength of Group C and D staff was 17.75 percent in April 2014, 16.85 percent in April 2015, 16.44 percent in 2016 and 16.86 in April 2017.

Despite the vacant posts in safety categories, the number of derailments decreased from 78 in 2016-2017 to 37 in the first eight months this year.

From April 1 to November 30, a total of 49 consequential train accidents took place as compared to 104 in 2016-2017 and 107 in 2015-2016, according to the figures provided by the railways.

tags #Business #India #Indian Railway

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.