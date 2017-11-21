App
Nov 21, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ousted Zimbabwe deputy president asks Robert Mugabe to resign

"The people of Zimbabwe have spoken with one voice and it is my appeal to President Mugabe that he should take heed of this clarion call by the people of Zimbabwe to resign, so that the country can move forward and preserve his legacy," Mnangagwa said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zimbabwe's ousted deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa today asked President Robert Mugabe to respect public opinion and step down and said he would only return home when his security was assured.

"The people of Zimbabwe have spoken with one voice and it is my appeal to President Mugabe that he should take heed of this clarion call by the people of Zimbabwe to resign, so that the country can move forward and preserve his legacy," Mnangagwa said in a statement.

Mnangagwa fled Zimbabwe shortly being sacked by Mugabe early this month.

The crisis followed a factional squabble in the ruling ZANU-PF party over the 93-year-old Mugabe's successor.

Mnangagwa said he had rejected an invitation by Mugabe to return home to discuss the current political situation.

"I told the president that I would not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired."

Mnangagwa was initially believed to be in South Africa.

