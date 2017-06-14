App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 14, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

ORIX India ties up with M&M truck division for vehicle loans

ORIX India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan's largest car leasing company ORIX Corporation. It is also into self-drive car rental and consumer finance.

ORIX India ties up with M&M truck division for vehicle loans

Leasing and finance firm ORIX India today announced a tie-up with Mahindra group to provide vehicle finance on purchase of medium and heavy trucks of the automaker.

ORIX India is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan's largest car leasing company ORIX Corporation. It is also into self-drive car rental and consumer finance.

ORIX India and Mahindra & Mahindra's medium and heavy truck division today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, ORIX India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said: "ORIX will offer funding up to 90 per cent of the cost of the commercial vehicles with its leasing solutions for tenures ranging up to five years at competitive rates."

ORIX provides finance for all kinds of commercial vehicles to clients consisting of small and large truck and bus operators, schools and distributors of all kinds of products, among others.

The company also offers financing solutions for the purchase of both used and new light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles across the country.

"ORIX is a great fit for Mahindra trucks and buses because of its nationwide presence and deep understanding of the commercial vehicles market," Mahindra Trucks and Buses Ltd MD and CEO Nalin Mehta said.

tags #Business #Mahindra group #ORIX India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.