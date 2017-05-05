Ordinance will expedite NPA resolution: ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar

The new ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act will kickstart the process of resolving the non-performing assets (NPA) problem, said Chanda Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer at ICICI Bank.

"The ordinance is an important step towards the resolution of NPAs. The ordinance will expedite the entire procedure," she said.

The ordinance, which was notified by the government on Friday, empowers the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against chronic defaulters.

“The Central Government may by order authorise the Reserve Bank to issue directions to any banking company to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of a default, under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” the gazette notification said.

Kochhar further said that not many companies fit under RBI's S4A or Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets scheme, the existing mechanism to tackle the issue. She expects more schemes from the RBI now that can be handled by Oversight Committees.

"After this amendment, various types of resolutions will come under the jurisdiction of the oversight committees (OC). RBI needs to create enough number of OCs to tackle NPAs in a timely manner," she added.

Talking about the ordinance, State Bank of India Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya said the amendment coming on the heels of the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and amendments to the SARFAESI and Debt Recovery Tribunal Acts indicate the government’s firm commitment to find a satisfactory solution to the NPA problem.

"The country and its banking system needs to move quickly and decisively to take benefits of these enabling provisions," she said.

India’s banks have been beset with non-performing assets (NPAs), loans that have turned bad. Total NPAs at the end of December 31, 2016, were estimated to have crossed Rs 7 lakh crore.