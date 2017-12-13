Orchid Pharma gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia drug

Orchid Pharma today said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Aripiprazole Orally-Disintegrating tablets, used in treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

In a filing to BSE, the company said it "has received ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) approval from USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) for Aripiprazole Orally-Disintegrating tablets USP, 10 mg and 15 mg."

The tablets are atypical antipsychotic, indicated in the treatment of symptoms related to psychotic conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder (manic depression), it added.

Shares of the company were trading 4.87 per cent up at Rs 18.30 on BSE.