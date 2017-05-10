App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 10, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oracle to set up data centre in India

"Over the coming months, Oracle will be reviewing proposals from government and business partners to provide customers with the capability to build and move workloads to an India-based cloud," Oracle said in a statement.

Oracle to set up data centre in India

US tech giant Oracle today said it will set up a data centre in India to expand its cloud services here over the next 6-9 months.

The announcement came at a time when Oracle CEO Safra Catz is on a three-day visit to India.

"Over the coming months, Oracle will be reviewing proposals from government and business partners to provide customers with the capability to build and move workloads to an India-based cloud," Oracle said in a statement.

This will enable Oracle to deliver secure services to customers with "significant price advantage", it added.

However, no investment details were divulged by the USD 37 billion firm.

"With this expansion, we will be able to further support customer choice adding to capabilities already available through deployments of 'Oracle Cloud at Customer', as well as other Oracle Cloud data centre regions in Asia Pacific," Oracle President (Product Development) Thomas Kurian said.

Oracle had, last year, announced a USD 400 million investment and expansion plan in Bangalore, in one of its largest real estate ramp-ups ever.

Underlining the potential of the Indian market potential, Catz had praised the country's leadership saying they are focused on leapfrogging into future.

tags #Business #Oracle #Safra Catz

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.