Dec 04, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

OPEC will stick to policy in second half of 2018, says Falih

He was speaking after meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who said OPEC would make its own decisions and that he was comfortable the United States could work within those parameters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

OPEC is expected to stick to its current policy of output cuts in the second half of 2018, but oil producers have plenty of supply with which to respond to any sudden disruptions, Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih told reporters on Monday.

He was speaking after meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who said OPEC would make its own decisions and that he was comfortable the United States could work within those parameters.

