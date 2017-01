Sanjay Kapoor, former chairman of Micromax said that for telecom will see major trends like dip in topline and profits, increased mergers & acquisitions and phase out of 3G.

The telecom sector will continue to see structural changes for next 2-3 years. Bundle pricing or average revenue per user (ARPU) will become the norm in coming time, believes Sanjay Kapoor, former chairman of Micromax.



“Charging for voice seems to be dead,” he said adding that data – mainly in form of videos – will be bundled for lesser prices as consumption rises.



With consolidation in the sectors, only top four players with deep pockets will be able to survive. Kapoor believes that of the four players, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio will be top three to survive.



Kapoor further added that of the surviving four, only two companies would be able to make profits.



For the coming future, Kapoor is anticipating dip in topline and profits, increased mergers & acquisitions and phase out of 3G.



Watch video for more..