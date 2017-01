Only 4% of employees on H1B Visa; Bill not a big hit on co:TechM

The Protect and Grow American Jobs Bill has been re-introduced in the US Congress by two Republicans. But Vineet Nayyar, Vice Chairman of Tech Mahindra says there is nothing to be overly concerned about.Nayyar says the company has only 4,000 employees, which is around 4 percent of the workforce in the US, working on an H1-B visa. So he feels the Bill will not have a major impact on the company and it will be able to absorb the pain.The Bill also asks the minimum wages to be increased to USD 100,000. The average wage of employees working for Tech Mahindra, says Nayyar, is around USD 60,000.Nayyar is of the opinion that everyone acts for their self-interest, and, this move may not be in keeping with US companies. So, its approval for now seems difficult.Even if it is passed, he feels the US may take more than a year to pass the Immigration Bill.The IT stocks hold enough strength to withstand this shock, says Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Inditrade Capital. It would be best though, to pick up stocks that are focussing on new and innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud computing.The passage of this Bill through both the Houses of the Congress seems unlikely as it affects the business of American companies as much as Indian IT firms, he adds.