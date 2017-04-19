ONGC reclaims most-valued PSU firm status; topples SBI

App
Apr 19, 2017 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Energy behemoth ONGC today surged past State Bank of India to reclaim the status of the most- valued PSU by market valuation. A day after State Bank toppled the energy firm, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of ONGC stood at Rs 2,30,805.73 crore at the end of trade on Wednesday.

Energy behemoth ONGC on Wednesday surged past State Bank of India to reclaim the status of the most- valued PSU by market valuation. A day after State Bank toppled the energy firm, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of ONGC stood at Rs 2,30,805.73 crore at the end of trade on Wednesday.

This was Rs 323.59 crore more than SBI's m-cap of Rs 2,30,482.14 crore. ONGC had been the country's most valued firm across private and public sectors for some time a few years ago, when it first toppled RIL from the top of the charts and then also TCS from the pole position.

Shares of both the companies traded weak in today's session but the fall was sharper in SBI's case. The scrip of ONGC fell by 0.66 percent to end at Rs 179.85 on BSE, while SBI lost 2.05 percent to Rs 284.20. In intra-day trade, ONGC declined by 0.96 percent to Rs 179.30 and SBI fell by 2.39 percent to Rs 283.20.

In the top-10 ranking, ONGC stands at sixth position while SBI is at seventh place. TCS is the most-valued Indian company with a market valuation of Rs 4,53,543.25 crore followed by RIL (Rs 4,45,383.84 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 3,70,813.18 crore), ITC (Rs 3,39,033.46 crore), HDFC (Rs 2,36,695.34 crore), ONGC, SBI, IOC (Rs 2,11,304.70 crore), Infosys (Rs 2,11,043.28 crore) and HUL (Rs 1,96,750.20 crore).

