Jun 14, 2017 11:05 PM IST |

ONGC keen to buy govt stake in refiner HPCL - Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is keen to acquire the government's stake in oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL), the country's oil minister said on Wednesday.

India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is keen to acquire the government's stake in oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), the country's oil minister said on Wednesday.

"ONGC has shown interest," Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters in New Delhi.

"In my view, HPCL's independent identity and brand will be protected in the process," HPCL Chairman Mukesh Kumar Surana said, indicating the refiner could become a subsidiary of ONGC.

