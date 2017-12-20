App
Dec 20, 2017 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC gains 2% as Macquarie initiates outperform rating, expects dividend yield of 6% over FY18-22

Macquarie expects production growth after five years of lacklustre performance adding that oil & gas production is likely to rise 35 percent by FY 22. It expects favourable dividend yield of 6 percent over FY18-22.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of oil & gas major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained over 2 percent intraday on Wednesday after global research firm Macquarie initiated a coverage on the stock with an outperform call for target at Rs 290 per share, implying 60 percent potential upside and 6 percent dividend yield.

The house is of the view that realisations and margin are likely to gradually rise and sees the mispricing with respect to HPCL deal a substantial opportunity.

In a bull Case scenario Macquarie has a target of Rs 345 per share.

At 12:55 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 189.15, up Rs 3.95, or 2.13 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 191.00 and an intraday low of Rs 187.70.

