App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 24, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

ONGC borrows Rs 4K cr from ICICI Bank for buying HPCL

Sources said ICICI Bank has extended one-year loan to ONGC to fund the acquisition of government's 51.11 percent stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has borrowed Rs 4,000 crore from ICICI Bank on top of over Rs 18,000 crore it has taken from three other banks to part finance its Rs 36,915 crore acquisition of HPCL.

Sources said ICICI Bank has extended one-year loan to ONGC to fund the acquisition of government's 51.11 percent stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL).

ONGC had yesterday stated that it has entered into loan agreements with Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Axis Bank Ltd for the borrowing Rs 18,060 crore for the acquisition.

The pact with PNB is for loan of up to Rs 10,600 crore and with Bank of India for another Rs 4,460 crore.

related news

With Axis Bank it has secured Rs 3,000 crore credit.

The company is likely to sign-up more loan agreements to pay Rs 36,915 crore to the government before the month-end.

The acquisition would create India's first integrated oil company. This would be ONGC's biggest acquisition and second buyout this fiscal after its Rs 7,738 crore acquisition of 80 percent stake in Gujarat State Petroleum Corp's KG basin gas block.

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker had on Sunday stated that the company's board has approved raising of the borrowing limit from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore.

This will be the company's first ever debt.

"We will use our (Rs 12,000-13,000 crore) cash first and then the liquid assets and debt will be last," he had said. "This order can change, because we won't sell the liquid assets in distress. Also, we have offers for over Rs 50,000 crore debt at very competitive rates, both foreign currency and local."

ONGC holds 13.77 percent stake in Indian Oil Corp (IOC), which is worth over Rs 26,000 crore. It also holds 4.86 percent stake in GAIL India Ltd, which is worth over Rs 3,800 crore.

The company had on January 20 announced buying of government's 51.11 percent stake in India's third largest state-owned oil refiner and marketing company for Rs 473.97 per share in an all-cash deal that is to be closed before the month-end.

tags #Business #Companies #markets

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.