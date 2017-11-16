OnePlus 5T launch at 9:30 PM IST: Expected specifications, India price and how to watch livestream

OnePlus will be unveiling its much-awaited smartphone OnePlus 5T on November 16 at 9.30 PM IST. The event will be held in Brooklyn, New York and will be live-streamed by the Chinese smartphone player.



Learn how you can be there live when we introduce the #OnePlus5T. https://t.co/JkqCyKkekX pic.twitter.com/iXq0DoU6gA

— OnePlus (@oneplus) November 6, 2017

The company is marketing the launch event of the OnePlus 5T as "A New View" event, showing thinner bezels in the display image.

Source: OnePlus, YouTube

The company has revealed that the phone will retain 3.5 mm headphone jack. Oneplus CEO Pete Lau in a blog post said, “Sometimes, industry trends go against our core beliefs. This is one of those times when we respectfully disagree on what it means to be courageous. That's why we're proud to announce that we're keeping the headphone jack for the OnePlus 5T.”

The company wants to keep the headphone jack keeping in mind ‘audio quality’ and ‘user freedom’. In its surveys, the company found that 70 percent of the users prioritise sound quality, and wireless earbuds aren't there yet to provide the same quality of audio. Similarly, nearly 80 percent of their users use in-jack headphones. These numbers didn’t make it practical to trade off the headphone jack for a wireless one, Lou said.

The phone maker, however, decided against wireless charging. “Wireless charging is an exciting concept that’s matured a lot over the last few years. But given the current state of this technology, Dash Charge is still the superior choice,” Pete Lou said in another blog post.

Source: OnePlus India, YouTube

He reasoned that the maximum theoretical power delivered by wireless charging pads is around 15 watts which is 5 watts less than the dash charger company uses. “Dash Charge produces 20 watts of power, reliably giving a day’s power in half an hour,” he said.

He further argued that in case of wireless charging you have to keep your phone on the pad. There is no freedom to play games or chat while charging, unlike the wired charging.

OnePlus 5T Livestream

The launch will be live-streamed by the company on its official YouTube and Facebook pages. In addition, the company will also hold simulcast product launch event at select PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. The tickets for the shows were made available on Bookmyshow website for Rs 99 since last week.

You can watch the OnePlus 5T launch livestream here

Rumoured specifications

The OnePlus 5T is expected to be OnePlus' first smartphone with a new bezel-less design and 18:9 aspect ratio display, however, there is no word on hardware specifications or official launch date just yet.

The new OnePlus 5T may also be coming with some hardware changes such as added water and dust resistance, apart from upgrades in the camera and battery department.

It is likely to run on Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the same Snapdragon 835 SoC that was present on OnePlus 5. The price of the phone is expected to be around Rs 40,000, which will be slightly higher than that of its predecessor, OnePlus 5.

The much-awaited successor to its flagship smartphone OnePlus 5 will go on Early Access Sale on 21 November at 4.30 pm IST on Amazon India and OnePlus online store. The company in a statement said that the device will also be available through other sale channels.