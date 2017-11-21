OnePlus 5T goes on sale at 4.30 pm today: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 5T, the latest ‘flagship killer’ phone from Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will be launched in India today. The phone will go on sale exclusively on Amazon for its Prime Members from 4.30 pm.

The phone is also available for purchase on OnePlusStore.in and OnePlus Experience Store at the same time in an early access sale. The phone will be priced exactly the same as its predecessor OnePlus 5 at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64 GB version and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128 GB version.

The phone was launched globally mid-November in New York and incorporates a major overhaul on the phone’s traditional pattern of design. The biggest change after the upgrade being the phone sporting thin-bezels which is keeping in line with the latest trends of premium brands.

Specifications

OnePlus 5T shares almost identical dimensions with its predecessor OnePlus 5 and is only slightly bigger. The phone is 156.1 mm tall and 75 mm wide and weighs 162 grams.

The phone features a 6.1 inch optic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080*2160 pixel and boasts of an aspect ratio of 18:9 ratio, in line with the latest trend among premium smartphones.

OnePlus 5T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC which is clocked at 2.45 GHz, same as its predecessor, the OnePlus 5. Like mentioned earlier, the phone however has two variants when it comes to RAM and internal memory.

On the camera front, OnePlus 5T sports a primary dual-camera setup with a 16 megapixel + 20 megapixel configuration. The cameras have an aperture rate of f/1.7 and supports features such as portrait mode, video recording at 1080p@60fps or 2160p@30fps, Auto HDR etc.

The phone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera at the front which can also record videos at 1080p and features Auto HDR and an aperture rate of f/2.0.

One of the major changes in OnePlus 5T from its predecessor is rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone retains 3.5mm jack slot and will be powered by a 3,300 mAh Li-Po battery which supports Dash Charge.

The phone support dual SIM cards and runs on Oxygen OS 4.7 which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The phone has all the regular sensors such as accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, compass among others.

Interestingly, today’s sale on Amazon will be exclusive for Amazon Prime members and for all the non-Prime members the open sale will begin from November 28.

Amazon is also offering plethora of incentives for purchasing OnePlus 5T which includes a Rs 300 cashback on joining Prime. Amazon is offering a flat Rs 1,500 instant discount if the purchase is made using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. Amazon is also gifting the phone to three lucky customers who have clicked on the ‘Notify Me’ button.