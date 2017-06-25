One online security breach can push bank by $1.75 million
A study by the Kaspersky showed that 61 percent of cyber security incidents affecting online banking came with additional costs to the institution.
An incident involving a bank's online banking services could cost the organisation USD 1,754,000 (about Rs 11.31 crore), a report by cyber security firm Kaspersky has found.
A study by the security firm showed that 61 percent of cyber security incidents affecting online banking came with additional costs for the institution targeted - including data loss, the loss of brand/company reputation and confidential information becoming leaked among others. Banking institutions are also worried about the growing menace of cyber attacks.
The top concerns for financial services included attacks on digital/online banking services (45 per cent) and point-of-sale (POS) systems (40 per cent), phishing/social engineering of customers (35 per cent), along with attacks on core transaction/back-office systems (35 per cent) and on ATMs (26 per cent). Apart from their own complex systems that need to be protected, there is also pressure on these financial institutions to provide customers with secured access to mobile and online banking services. The actual cost of a cybersecurity incident to a financial institution can be as much as USD 926,000.