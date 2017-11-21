One lakh handwritten passports still in circulation, deemed invalid two years ago

Over one lakh handwritten passports are still in circulation, two years after they were deemed as an invalid travel document. The authorities had intimated that holders need to change their passports to comply with international norms but to no avail.

According to a Hindustan Times report November 25, 2015 was the deadline, set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, to convert the handwritten passports to machine-readable ones. The agency had sent out a warning that these passport holders may be denied visa from other countries beyond the deadline.

The Indian government, subsequently, has issued multiple public notices asking the passport holders in the country to get their passports changed.

India had stopped issuing handwritten passports in 2001 but over a lakh such travel documents were issued between 1997 and 2000 with 20-year validity. These passports are still in circulation.

An official said that contacting these people using postal addresses is a “logistic nightmare” as many have changed their addresses. Since, phone and email were not prevalent in those days, sending a letter is the only way to notify them.

“Had such a rule change happened in today’s time, we would have easily reached out to people through email and cellphone,” the official added.

The officials quoted in the report by Hindustan Times said that it is rare that people with handwritten passports travel and end up in trouble. Still, the government is keen on making these documents in sync with the global norms.

“We have been running campaigns in the country and abroad urging the citizens to get their handwritten passports changed with the one that is machine readable,” the report quoted the official.