App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola launches 'Lite' version to serve tier II, III markets

Ola Lite is a lightweight app that consumes less than 1 MB space and loads within 3 seconds without compromising on the booking experience, Ola said in a blog post.

Cab hailing app Ola today said it has launched a 'Lite' version of its app that works on the lowest Internet connectivity and will target consumers in tier II and III cities of the country.

Ola Lite is a lightweight app that consumes less than 1 MB space and loads within 3 seconds without compromising on the booking experience, Ola said in a blog post.

Other Internet companies that offer similar lighter apps include Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

"As the first in the industry to launch the Lite app, Ola fuels its focus on solving accessibility challenges in the emerging towns and cities of the country," it added.

The Bengaluru-based company, which is locked in an intense battle with US-based Uber for leadership in the Indian market, has already introduced features like offline booking.

"Our solutions such as Progressive Web App and Offline Booking tackling similar challenges have already set the tone for our sharper focus on emerging cities and towns," Ola Vice President Product Management Rajiv Thondanoor said.

Lite now presents an unique opportunity to cater to the transportation needs of millions of more Indians residing in these parts of the country, he added.

tags #Business #Companies #Ola

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.