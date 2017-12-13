App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 13, 2017 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola integrates services with Hyderabad Metro Rail's TSavaari app

The firm, in a statement, said that the integration will allow LTMRH commuters to recharge their metro smart cards directly from the Ola Money app.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cab-hailing firm Ola today said that it had tied up with Larsen and Toubro Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) for integration of Ola services including Ola Money with TSavaari, the official Hyderabad metro app.

The firm, in a statement, said that the integration will allow LTMRH commuters to recharge their metro smart cards directly from the Ola Money app.

The statement added that commuters would also have an option to pay from their Ola Money wallet on the TSavaari app.

Additionally, users will be able to book an Ola cab or autorickshaw directly through their TSavaari apps, it said.

The statement said that Ola representatives manning the company's kiosks at the metro stations will assist commuters to book cabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the LTMRHL on November 28.

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen and Toubro #Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited #Ola

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.