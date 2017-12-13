Ola integrates services with Hyderabad Metro Rail's TSavaari app

Cab-hailing firm Ola today said that it had tied up with Larsen and Toubro Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) for integration of Ola services including Ola Money with TSavaari, the official Hyderabad metro app.

The firm, in a statement, said that the integration will allow LTMRH commuters to recharge their metro smart cards directly from the Ola Money app.

The statement added that commuters would also have an option to pay from their Ola Money wallet on the TSavaari app.

Additionally, users will be able to book an Ola cab or autorickshaw directly through their TSavaari apps, it said.

The statement said that Ola representatives manning the company's kiosks at the metro stations will assist commuters to book cabs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the LTMRHL on November 28.