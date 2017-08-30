App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 29, 2017 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ola and YuppTV join hands to bring LIVE TV to Ola Play

Ola commuters will now have easy access to a vast array of LIVE TV options across categories such as news, music, and general entertainment through YuppTV on Ola Play, a release said.

Ola and YuppTV join hands to bring LIVE TV to Ola Play

Internet-based TV and on- demand service provider YuppTV today announced a partnership with cab aggregator Ola for its connected car platform for ridesharing, Ola Play.

Ola commuters will now have easy access to a vast array of LIVE TV options across categories such as news, music, and general entertainment through YuppTV on Ola Play, a release said.

The content available will be customised depending on customer preferences and ride information like time, destination, and preferred language to provide the perfect connected in-car experience, it said.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, "We are glad to announce our association with Ola for bringing LIVE TV channels to Ola Play. We are affirmative that in addition to increasing the user base of YuppTV, the association will now make Ola cab rides fun and entertaining for the commuters."

Speaking on the development, Ankit Jain, Vice- President and Head of Ola Play, said, "Coming together with the ecosystem and partnering with innovative OTT platforms such as YuppTV play huge role in our efforts to keep the experience seamless and relevant for our customers."

Currently, Ola Play is available in six cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

tags #Business #Companies #Internet #Ola #Ola Play #YuppTV

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.