Ola and YuppTV join hands to bring LIVE TV to Ola Play

Internet-based TV and on- demand service provider YuppTV today announced a partnership with cab aggregator Ola for its connected car platform for ridesharing, Ola Play.

Ola commuters will now have easy access to a vast array of LIVE TV options across categories such as news, music, and general entertainment through YuppTV on Ola Play, a release said.

The content available will be customised depending on customer preferences and ride information like time, destination, and preferred language to provide the perfect connected in-car experience, it said.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, "We are glad to announce our association with Ola for bringing LIVE TV channels to Ola Play. We are affirmative that in addition to increasing the user base of YuppTV, the association will now make Ola cab rides fun and entertaining for the commuters."

Speaking on the development, Ankit Jain, Vice- President and Head of Ola Play, said, "Coming together with the ecosystem and partnering with innovative OTT platforms such as YuppTV play huge role in our efforts to keep the experience seamless and relevant for our customers."

Currently, Ola Play is available in six cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.