App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 26, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

OIL seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 7,000 cr via bonds

OIL intends to raise the amount through issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on private placement basis from domestic as well as international markets in one or more tranches, the filing said.

OIL seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 7,000 cr via bonds

State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) will seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 7,000 crore through bonds. The company has proposed a special resolution at its annual general meeting on September 23, 2017, for raising up to Rs 7000 crore, OIL said in a filing to the BSE.

OIL intends to raise the amount through issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on private placement basis from domestic as well as international markets in one or more tranches, the filing said.

The proposal to confirm payment of interim dividend and to declare final dividend for 2016-17 on equity shares of the company is also listed on the agenda of the meeting.

The proposals for appointment of P Chandrasekaran as Director (Exploration & Development) and to adopt financial results for 2017 are also listed on the agenda of the AGM.

tags #Bonds #BSE #Business #Companies #Oil India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.