Stocks
Apr 16, 2017 04:39 PM IST

Odisha Rally Live: PM says Amit Shah is case study for political pundits

PM Narendra Modi will soon be addressing a rally in Odisha today. His two-day visit to the state concludes today. The strategic meet was held to discuss various issues ranging from GST Bill to demonetisation.

Odisha Rally Live: PM says Amit Shah is case study for political pundits

4:38 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to touch down in Surat, Gujarat on Sunday evening. PM Modi will also hold an 11-KM long roadshow in the city.

4.23 pm: The BJP national executive meeting has just got over.

3:48 pm: Modi said that the Opposition doesn't have any issue to challenge BJP. The success of demonetisation  is a bigger achievement than the UP victory. PM praises BJP president, says Amit Shah is case study for political pundits who want to understand word STRATEGY, What he did in Uttar Pradesh with hard work has never been seen before.

3:09 pm: The PM had intervened the executive meet to speak about commission to backward class.

2:55 pm: At the strategic meet, BJP is learnt to have turned its focus on schemes for the poor. The party's recent show in assembly elections, most particularly emerging victorious in UP, was mentioned. Next up, Odisha and Bengal is on the agenda.

2.21 pm: Stay tuned for PM Narendra Modi's concluding speech in Odisha. He will be addressing a rally most likely at around 4.30 pm.

Even as the two-day Odisha meet is underway, it is believed FM Arun Jaitley has briefed party members about the GST Bill. Further, PM Narendra Modi is learnt to have spoken about demonetisation and GST at the strategic meet held to chart out plans for the future.

Modi is expected to address a rally at about 4.30 p.m today. His Odisha trip will come to an end this evening after which he will be flying out to Gujarat for another 2-day road trip.

What happened in 5 assembly polls last  year….there will be a discussion on thye second resolution economic resolution where there will be amention of demonetization and GST…also lkely to be a detailed presentatatin by Arun Jaitley on GST…the one main important address will be at 3.00…apart from setting the roadmap…for the lok sabha

On Saturday BJP president Amit Shah cautioned party leaders against complacency, saying it is yet to reach the peak as he rolled out plans for its expansion in states where it has been traditionally weak.

In his inaugural address at the BJP's two-day national executive in Bhubaneswar, he also asserted that the party's "golden era" would arrive when it rules across the country, from panchayats to Parliament.

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were in attendance as he asked the organisation to resolve for victory in the next round of assembly elections due in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, noting that a similar resolve was made last year during the national executive meeting in Allahabad for five state elections, including in UP.

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Narendra Modi #Politics

