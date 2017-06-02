NTPC's 117 Mega Watt capacity commissioned at Mandsaur projects

State-run power giant National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Friday said that 117 MW out of 250 MW of Mandsaur solar power projects is commissioned, taking the total installed solar capacity of the company to 737 MW.

"117 MW out of 250 MW of Mandsaur Solar Power Project of NTPC Limited has been commissioned," NTPC Ltd said.

The installed capacity of NTPC's solar power projects has become 737 MW, it said.

The total installed capacity of NTPC on a standalone basis is now 44,311 MW and that of NTPC group has become 51,527 MW.