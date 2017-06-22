App
Jun 22, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC targets 250 BU power generation in FY18

The Memorandum of Understanding for 2017-18 between NTPC and the Ministry of Power was signed on Tuesday.

State-run power giant NTPC is aiming at generating 250 billion units (BU) of electricity in the current fiscal under a performance pact inked with the power ministry.

The target for revenue from operations is Rs 79,280 crore under the pact.

The Memorandum of Understanding for 2017-18 between NTPC and the Ministry of Power was signed on Tuesday.

"As per the MoU, NTPC has generation target of 250 BU during the year under "Excellent" category. Revenue target from Operations under "Excellent" category is Rs 79,280 crore," NTPC said in a statement.

Parameters related to financial performance, operational efficiency, CAPEX, projects monitoring and HR Management are also part of MoU in line with guidelines of Department of Public Enterprises.

NTPC is India's largest power utility with 51,635 MW installed capacity. It has presence in coal, gas, solar PV, hydro and wind power generation and coal mining.

