Dec 26, 2016, 07.38 PM | Source: PTI

NTPC signs 160 MW PPA with Nepal Electricity Authority
State-owned NTPC today said that its wholly-owned arm NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam has signed power purchase pact with Nepal Electricity Authority to supply 160 MW power for January-May 2017.

"NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN)...has signed Power Purchase Agreement(PPA) with Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) for supply of up to 160 MW power for the period January 2017 to May 2017 through Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar transmission line," the company said in a statement.

The agreement was signed by Arun Kumar Garg, CEO, NVVN and Kul Man Ghising Managing Director, NEA, the statement said.

NVVN is the only government company in the power sector engaged in the business of power trading.

Tags  NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Nepal Electricity Authority Power Purchase Agreement

