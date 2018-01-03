App
Jan 02, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC records highest power generation of 67,781 million units in Q3

The NTPC has also achieved a commercial declaration of 4,415 MW capacity during the first nine months of the current year itself

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run NTPC today said its power generation was the highest in October-December at 67,781 million units.

"NTPC with an installed capacity of 51,383 MW has recorded its highest ever quarterly generation of 67,781 MUs (million units) during Q3 of 2017-18, which is 10.39 percent more than the generation of 61,400 MUs recorded during the corresponding period last year," a company statement said.

The NTPC has also achieved a commercial declaration of 4,415 MW capacity during the first nine months of the current year itself (April-December, 2017).

In line with Government of India's thrust on Renewable energy, the company is also increasing its green footprint and has already generated 912 Million Units from its solar and wind stations during the year which is around 3 times its renewable generation during the corresponding period of last year, it added.

With more than 20 GW capacity under various phases of construction, the NTPC is all set to continue energising India's growth in the coming years, it said.

