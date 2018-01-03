App
Jan 03, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC generates highest ever electricity in December quarter

State-owned power giant and Maharatna Company NTPC which is in the business of power generation has logged highest ever quarterly generation for the three months period ended December 31, showing a sign of revival in electricity demand.

State-owned power giant and Maharatna Company NTPC which is in the business of power generation has logged highest ever quarterly generation for the three months period ended December 31, showing signs of revival in electricity demand, according to a report published in Mint.

A company executive told the newspaper, ‘there was an uptick in demand due to the cold weather and this is also an indicator that the economic pace is picking up’.

The company which is the largest power producer in the country with an installed capacity of 51,383 MW (megawatt) consisting of thermal, gas, hydel, solar and wind power produced 10.39 percent more electricity at 67,781 MUs (million units) in Q3 of FY2017-18. It produced 61,400 MUs in Q3FY17.

NTPC accounts for 16 percent of the total installed power generation capacity in the country and contributes 25 percent of the power generation due to higher plant load factor (PLF) of 80.2 percent against the national PLF of 64.5 percent for the financial year 2015-16, as per the company website.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 19,698.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, while net profit comes at Rs 2,438.60 crore.

