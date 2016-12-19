NSE seeks applicants for post of MD & CEO

Beginning the recruitment process, top stock exchange NSE has invited applications to fill the vacuum created by surprise exit of Chitra Ramkrishna as Managing Director and Chief Executive.

"The board of directors of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) desires to recruit a Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for the organisation," the exchange said in a public notice.

"As part of the recruitment process, the board seeks applications from qualified professionals for the post," it further said.

Interested candidates, who are required to be seasoned professionals with minimum 20 years of experience, have to submit their applications latest by January 11, 2017.

The applications would be shortlisted by a four-member selection committee which has been recently formed by the stock exchange.

"The selection committee, after following the due selection process, will recommend name(s) to the nomination and remuneration committee and board of the NSE for appropriate decision," the exchange said.

"The decision of the board on the selection will be final," it said.

The four-member search committee comprises of Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, former RBI Deputy Governor Usha Thorat and NSE independent directors T V Mohandas Pai and Dinesh Kanabar.

Among other qualifications, the interested applicant is required to have "excellent knowledge of the financial markets" and good understanding of technology and operations.

"Experience/exposure to financial exchanges and global markets would be an advantage but is not essential," the notice said.