Jan 02, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

NPPA fixes retail prices of 14 formulations

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug price regulator NPPA has fixed retail prices of 14 formulations, including of those used in the treatment of high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

In a notification on its website, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said the capped retail prices of the 14 formulations are exclusive of GST.

The formulations with fixed retail prices include Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone Tablet (Tigatel CH 80) used in treating high blood pressure marketed by Sun Pharma and Atorvastatin and Clopidogrel capsule used for lowering cholesterol marketed by Synokem Pharmaceuticals and Eris Lifesciences, among others.

The NPPA asked the manufacturers to furnish quarterly return to the authority regarding production/import and sale of the products.

The authority is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of medicines in the country.

It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers.

