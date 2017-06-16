App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 15, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

NPCI to launch RuPay Credit Card in a 'month's time'

"Maybe in a month's time we will be able to make the commercial launch of RuPay credit card," NPCI Chairman M Balachandran told reporters.

NPCI to launch RuPay Credit Card in a 'month's time'

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has forayed into the credit card business and would make the commercial launch of its RuPay credit card "in a month's time," a top official said on Thursday.

"Maybe in a month's time we will be able to make the commercial launch of RuPay credit card," NPCI Chairman M Balachandran told reporters.

NPCI, which currently offers RuPay debit cards, has partnered with 10 banks including public sector and cooperative banks, to make the pilot launch of the "RuPay Credit Card", Balachandran said.

NPCI had launched its debit card RuPay in April 2012.

"We are all set for launching the credit card version of RuPay card. We have been undertaking more than 300 different workshops as part of the launch campaign," he said.

Giving some statistics, he said compared to 775 million debit cards operating in the domestic market, there were 25 million credit cards.

The RuPay credit card would be offered in four variants including a high-end card that would offer insurance for up to Rs 10 lakh, he said.

On future launches planned by the Corporation, he said NPCI would launch "tap and go" card that would be used to travel in Kochi Metro project scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17.

"We will simultaneously be launching a similar card for the BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru on that day itself," he said.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.