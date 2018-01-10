App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

NPCC to undertake infrastructure projects relating to road, environment

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Project Construction Corporation Ltd, a PSU of the water resources ministry, will now undertake basic infrastructure projects relating to road, buildings and environment, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has said.

Set up in 1957, the NPCC has to its credit construction of the Wazirabad barrage across river Yamuna in one working season in Delhi, Asia's longest Sir Arthur Cotton barrage on Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh, Singda earth dam and Khuga Dam in Manipur, Maharani barrage in Tripura and others.

Minister of State for Water Resources Meghwal, addressing a function to mark the 61st Annual Day celebrations of the NPCC here yesterday, said the corporation has begun working as the nodal agency in Jharkhand for the 'Clean Ganga' mission, according to an official statement.

He expressed hope that the NPCC will serve the country well by implementing projects of the ministry and projects of border areas with high quality standards in a cost effective manner, the statement said.

The minister added that the government was giving "proper attention" on development of infrastructure projects as well as linking of rivers and cleaning the Ganges.

Apart from Meghwal, NPCC CMD Sanjay Kundu attended the event.

