NPA crisis: PSBs witness staggering growth in bad loans in FY16

Non-performing assets (NPAs) for most public sector banks in FY16 saw a drastic jump compared to FY15. As per data released by the Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI) the bellwether PSU bank continues to be the leader of the pack with approximately Rs 56,000 crore as bad loans more than doubled from its FY15 figure of around Rs 27,600 crore, whereas UCO Bank with around Rs 11,500 crore as bad loans came last in the list of top 10 banks.



The list included names like Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India (BOI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), IDBI Bank among others.

Refer to the chart below for more..





