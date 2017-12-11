Now, save money through health insurance and pay for cosmetic surgeries

Your doctor may not have prescribed a liposuction procedure but you would still like to do it on cosmetic grounds. While a regular health insurance will not cover these expenses, Apollo Munich Health Insurance has brought out a new product called 'Health Wallet' that helps create a reserve kitty for future health expenses.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Antony Jacob, CEO, Apollo Munich Health Insurance said that the 'reserve' benefit in the product that is unused gets carried forward and earns a 6 percent bonus. This accumulated reserve kitty can be used to pay up to 50 percent of the renewal premium, post five continuous renewals.

Here, whatever money is not used during the policy period gets carried forward and earns a bonus. This can be accumulated and used for paying not just the premium but also other healthcare expenses like cosmetic surgeries like liposuction and rhinoplasty.

For instance, if you have accumulated Rs 5 lakh over the course of 10 years, that can be used to pay for your cosmetic surgeries that is otherwise a standard exclusion under traditional health insurance policies.

Individuals who already are covered by a corporate plan of a company can take a deductible option that will help them choose how much expense they can take care of, in case of an emergency.

"We are looking to get younger people to buy health insurance. With this product, not only do they accumulate the reserves and earn the bonus, they are also able to use it for non-traditional healthcare expenses," added Jacob. The insurer has appointed Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar as their brand ambassador