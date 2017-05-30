Now, HR firm trains individuals for CEO role

At a time when Indian graduates are battling the twin challenges of skills shortage and poor practical work experience, Mohit Mahajan, a student of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi and Jaypee University of Information Technology will be ‘CEO’ for one month at Adecco Group India - a global HR solutions company.

He is among 48 aspiring CEOs who will be appointed for one month.

Adecco Group has selected 48 talented young people from all over the world to take on the role of CEO for one month across their 48 offices. The India selected finalist from 6500 plus applicants, Mahajan will work alongside and under the mentorship of Priyanshu Singh, Country Manager & MD, Adecco Group India.

As part of this initiative, Mahajan will have the opportunity to learn on the job and gain overview of management in a complex, global organization. This will be a paid internship.

“Lack of work experience is a major barrier in entering the labour market. This programme is designed to give aspiring and capable young people like Mohit a chance to gain unparalleled exposure to the dynamic world of running a large organization and help them build the foundation to a successful career,” said Singh said.

Sectors like IT have been downsizing this year with several employees being handed out pink slips due to lack of adequate skills and performance related issues, apart from cost restructuring by companies.

Shadowing the senior management executives, the apprentice CEOs joins internal operations reviews and meetings with clients, national and international institutions. They learn about the workforce solutions industry and deal with themes ranging from human capital management to talent and leadership development, as well as corporate strategy and the definition of concerted actions to tackle today’s labour market challenges.

Participants then have a further opportunity to be selected as ‘Global CEO for One Month’, offering them an opportunity to work alongside Alain Dehaze, The Adecco Group’s global CEO.

“It is not every day that you get on-the-job experience under the mentorship of the top management and I believe that the training and feedback I receive here will play a huge role in forming my professional outlook,” said Mahajan.