Not going to be next President, says LK Advani

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani on Friday put an end to the speculation of him being in the Presidential race.

"I am not in the race for President," L K Advani told reporters outside Parliament.

With President Pranab Mukherjee's term drawing to a close, there were reports that Advani was one of the contenders and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed his name.

Advani's statement comes days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ruled himself out of the race.

Earlier, there was speculation that megastar Amitabh Bachchan would replace Pranab Mukherjee, but the possibility was ruled out after his name surfaced in the Panama Papers scandal. Another speculation was that NCP leader Sharad Pawar would be chosen for the second-most important job.

For the first time in the nation's political history, it's the BJP that is now set to have a candidate of its choice elected as head of state.

After the landslide of the party and its allies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and its rise to power in Manipur and Goa, the ruling NDA is just short of 25,000 votes in its electoral college for the presidency. This shortage is quite bridgeable - parties like the Biju Janata Dal and the AIADMK can step in to fill the gap should they wish to.