App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 02, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not fixed any deadline to implement Kotak panel report: Govt

Last week, Sebi Chief Ajay Tyagi said the report will be taken up at the next board meeting, which will be held after the Union Budget, as the regulator does not want to take a decision in a hurry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has not fixed any deadline to implement the recommendations of Uday Kotak panel on corporate governance, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said today.

Last week, Sebi Chief Ajay Tyagi said the report will be taken up at the next board meeting, which will be held after the Union Budget, as the regulator does not want to take a decision in a hurry.

"As the said (Kotak committee) report is under examination in Sebi, government has not fixed any deadline to implement its recommendations," Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The committee, constituted by Sebi and headed by eminent banker Uday Kotak, had suggested a major overhaul of corporate governance norms for listed companies in its report submitted on October 5.

The Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) had sought public comments till November 4 on the 177 pages report.

Among others, the Kotak report called for limiting the chairmanship to only non-executive directors and appointing at least one woman independent director.

While the proposal for the only non-executive director as chairman would eventually lead to a split in the post of chairman and managing director, the committee also suggested increasing the minimum board strength to six and the number of board meetings to five in a year.

tags #Business #SEBI

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.