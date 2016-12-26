Not fair to say mkt isnt paying taxes; STT is painless: Damani

Speaking to Ramesh Damani, Member of BSE said that they do pay their share of taxes in the form Securities Transaction Tax. "Everytime we buy a share, whether we sell it a loss or profit, we pay a tax,” he said, adding that the government makes Rs 7000 crore by way of this tax on a dull year. Commenting on how it is painless, and fair the tax is, he said it is not fair to say the stock market isn’t paying its fair amount of taxes.To assuage market fears, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said there is no move to impose long-term capital gains tax on share transactions, an issue investors are hugely touchy about. The statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dropped a hint on increasing taxes on capital markets and the need for all sections, including market players, to contribute to the national exchequer.If the government tinkers with long-term capital gains, it is bad public policy to keep changing it. Second, a lot of people who benefit from it are promoters who hold the shares for a long period, and they will be hit, he said.

He emphasised that the STT is a more equitable method to collect taxes.

Let’s abolish the STT if the long-term capital gains are the way to go, he said.

It is a low-volume downtrend in markets and it might continue into new year, he said. But he is not bearish, and these things happen in the market.



Speaking to Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors, said that there has been an assurance from the FM that there will be a commitment that will move to a reduced rate of taxes.

He believes that that government won’t increase the STT as it is across the board. “I am seeing a rationalisation of taxes in the Budget.”

He also spoke about the GST rollout saying that he sees a continuing bridge between Centre and states. I commend the FM for everything he has done for keeping the dialogue going.

He expects a reduction in corporate taxes as most of the concessions are going away from this year.



Rahul Garg, Leader, Direct Tax, PWC India also said that apart from Mauritius, there are other jurisdictions that provide tax benefits for investments to india. Foreign investors might have to pay tax on investments in unlisted entities, he said.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Ramesh Damani, Dinesh Kanabar & Rahul Garg’s interview CNBC-TV18.



Latha: What do you make, the Prime Minister (PM) cannot be taken lightly, can he and he says those who benefit from markets must contribute more to the exchequer?



Damani: There is a nuance delivery. Obviously Dalal Street has dodged a bullet in that sense because what the Prime Minister said, the very clear interpretation that the market would have come to is that they are thinking seriously about reintroducing long-term capital gains. Then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley came and said that it is not the intent of the government to do that and that has given Dalal Street a sigh of relief.



As you have been mentioning in your early morning preamble, there is a chance that say long term capital gains would go from one year to three years or the dividend rates will be tinkered with; I think the point that the general public needs to understand from the Dalal Street point of view, is while we do have long-term capital gains at zero, we do pay our share of taxes in terms of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) tax. It is paid whether we make money or not. Every time we buy a share, whether we sell at a profit, sell at loss, or at a draw -- win, lose, or draw -- we pay a share of STT. The government collects Rs 7,000 crore odd on it on a dull year; in a year that is boiled with volumes would be more like Rs 10,000-12,000 crore.



It is a very painless, very efficient and a very fair tax which is introduced to all players, not only domestic players or retail players, or institutional players, all of whom were previously exempt from long-term capital gains, so, it is a very fair tax, very efficient tax, it has led to buoyancy in tax collection from the stock market. Dividends are now taxed on a triple measure. They are taxed on full corporate earnings, they are taxed at the hand of the retail investor and there is also dividend distribution tax. So, it is not quite fair to say that the stock market has not been paying its fair share of taxes.



Sonia: You did mention that there could be some tinkering of taxes that could be done in this Budget. There are talks that there could be an increase in the minimum holding period for listed securities or perhaps a change in the tax rate for short-term capital gains as well. If that does come about, do you think that it could just mean a very short-term pain and seamless for the longer-term or do you think that the market could sort of get jittery because of that?



Damani: Two things, first let us say that they tinker with the long-term capital gains, they move it from one year to three years. First, it is bad public policy to keep changing these things because the market needs to know when they play in capital allocation what the tax rates are going to be.



Secondly, a lot of the people who benefit from this are promoters who tend to hold stocks for 20 years, 25 years before the next generation re-jiggles portfolios into their name. So, it is not going to be very tax inducive per se for the government to introduce to change the holding period from say one year to three years.



Now, you are talking about short term rates; we can’t pay both. We can’t pay a corporate tax rate of 30 percent and STT; that would be double taxation. So, the government in its wisdom can decided whether it wants to track short-term gains or it wants to collect through STT. Any serious study would say that STT is a far more efficient, far fairer method and a far equitable method to collect taxes.



So, it is my belief that after study, they will say that let us continue with the STT rates and the short term rates rather than tinkering with them again. Having said that, I think this Budget will go to see a lot changes in direct tax rate as opposed to indirect tax rates because that is all waiting now for the goods and services tax (GST) clock to tick. So, there will inevitably be some tinkering. I just hope it is within the realms of reasonability.



Latha: On the one hand let us compare the weightiness of the Prime Minister vis-à-vis the Finance Minister in the cabinet. The second point is all the taxes you rattled of, my sense is the PM was aware of it when he spoke on Saturday. Given that how would a person with long positions in the market today react?



Damani: There will be some nervousness, no question about that but the individual policy matters, I hope they will take full cognizance of the fact; if for example we do get a long-term capital gains rate tax, I have no problem with long-term capital gains. a lot people in the market feel that is okay but you can’t put STT on that, dividend distribution tax and all those various other taxes that you put into the equity market.



The government wants to sell the PSU shares, the government wants to raise money through capital market, you make the capital markets effective particularly in the west when for example Trump is saying I am going to reduce the corporate tax, I am going to reduce the long-term capital gains rate, money is a global commodity and moves where it is most wanted. So, I don’t think you want to make it inhospitable in India after being so hospitable in India. So, I think better sense will prevail. The government can decide that it feels that long-term capital gains is a better way to go then let us abolish the STT, let us make sure we do that.



I would seriously request the government not to impose an additional tax on the STT. The STT is imposed no matter what happens. If we make money, it is taxed -- the minute we buy a share or security, we pay STT on that. So, everyone is contributing, it is like someone depositing a salary cheque or a profit and being taxed on that. So, it is a pretty onerous tax and market has learned to live with it. I hope that we don’t get into this rob Peter to pay Paul type of economic philosophy.



Latha: How would you interpret what the FM said and the PM said? Should we brace ourselves for some taxes?



Kanabar: I happen to be sitting in the audience when Prime Minister was speaking and sort of kind of expected the kneejerk reaction that I saw. Essentially, he made three simple points; the first point, which he made was that the markets were supposed to be looking at cash segment whereas it was derivatives which is now driving the whole market and as he said it was like tail-wagging the dog and I haven’t seen too many people write about it at all that was number one.



The second point, which he made was that there was an effort to try and plug loopholes in the tax. It is very unusual to hear our Prime Minister talk about the fact that India has re-negotiated tax treaties and he spoke about it as to how India had negotiated tax treaties and plugged all the loopholes.



The final point, which he made was to say that there are people who are participating in the market making money out of it. Are they paying their fair share of taxes? Is that the way the markets should be where it does not give fair share of taxes and that of course has now been interpreted and reinterpreted and then clarified by the Finance Minister.



So, I am not surprised that the entire dialogues began on whether or not long-term capital gains will be reintroduced. However, probably he was making a much broader and a macro statement than just a statement on taxation of long-term capital gains.



Sonia: Do you think that even if we don’t get the long-term capital gains tax as the market is fearing there could be some changes in the tax rules this time around in the Budget. If yes from an equity stand point what could those changes be?



Kanabar: I heard a couple of minutes earlier Latha speak to Ramesh Damani and ask him about whether the reduction in the rates of tax could be rolled back. I don’t think that it will be rolled back. I think there has been a categorical assurance which has been given by the Finance Minister on the floor of parliament and from whatever I hear I think there is a definite commitment to say that we need to move towards a reduced rate of taxes.



There is just this whole thing that can we evolve a two-tier structure where at your choice either you end up paying a reduced rate of tax at 25 percent or you go on to the normal tax regime and you pay higher rate of tax but you are permitted deductions, carry forward of losses etc. There is one such provision, which exists in the income tax act and the thought process is should we have that across board. That is something which we will see in times to come.



There has also been this speculation that does this mean increase in the securities transaction tax (STT) and hopefully no, I don’t think the government thinking is that they want to increase the STT because it is a tax across board and therefore it is even the very small investors.



So, what I am seeing in the forth coming Budget is a bit of rationalisation of taxes. Remember that the government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice Eshwar. The recommendations of that committee are expected over the next couple of days and those recommendations will weigh in very heavily as the Finance Ministers goes to present his Budget this year.



Latha: I didn’t mean to say that he will rollback. I said is a tax cut ruled out? There was an expectation in that entire corporate tax structure itself will be brought down a bit. That apart how are you interpreting what the PM said? I take your point he did not refer to anything as narrow as capital gains he just said that those who make money should contribute more. If you only take that, what will you expect from the Budget?



Kanabar: There has been this one whole dialogue on how does one -- so on the one hand for example and I am reading this particular sentence in the context of the preceding sentence that he said, which was regarding how loopholes in that tax treaty were plucked. So, there has been for example this pushback, which many of the FIIs have been making and may be legitimately as I would say to say that once as you are aware there is this whole controversy that Mauritius has grandfathered the investments which have already been made pre March 31st.



However, the question which has arisen is that come General anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) and come the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) recommendation would it be really that the grandfathering will go away. From the way I would read the Prime Minister’s statement is to say that he will be very less inclined to permit people to do treaty shopping and find ways and means out of it.



There has been this other request, which has been made by FIIs for example that if they satisfy the limitation of benefit clause in a tax treaty then GAAR ought not to apply to them, threshold under GAAR been significantly higher than under limitation of benefit.



There has been a huge push back and in fact there has been fears that if this doesn’t people will sort of stop investing into day trade and whatever else. I see less inclination on the part of the government to agree to such propositions. So, that is the way I see it as opposed to going back and saying an imposition of a specific tax.



Surabhi: We never thought it could be so much of taxing times as we get into the holiday season but what have you made of the commentary that came in over the weekend, the clarification that the Finance Minister made and more importantly the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular that is talking about taxation of investors into India dedicated funds, the indirect transfer provision that one is referring to. How serious is all of this?

Garg: First, let me deal with the India dedicated fund and the indirect transfer issue - that is something which market has already factored because the indirect transfer is the law which is already there and the circular only clarifies the situations which were understood by and large by people and therefore I don’t think that is a serious in terms of how people would look it changing anything that was there already.

In relation to the capital gain on long-term is an important issue and as you know that in the economic indicators the stock market indicator is one which is doing fairly well and the others maybe trailing comparatively. Therefore, to my mind any step by the government to take an action in relation to the equity taxation particularly on listed equity which might impact the market may not be a great idea at this point of time.

However, I also think that the clarification subsequent given by Finance Minister saying that we are not looking at taxing capital gain is hopefully the likely situation. But don’t forget that the capital gains tax today, we all say is exempt from the securities in the stock exchange but everybody pays minimum alternate tax (MAT) on that. So to that extent it is not something which completely escapes taxation. People earning capital gain do participate in nation building by paying MAT on that as per the current regime. So, I am very hopeful that it should not change.

Nigel: Let us try to understand this point then. There is a school of thought that says maybe long term capital gains will come in, but then they will scrap Securities Transactions Tax (STT), they will scrap the cess etc. How do you weigh both these two factors, will that offset each other, give us some numbers, do you think it makes sense?

Garg: I would not have numbers readily with me but one thing I can say for sure that taxing and administering the capital gain on individual investor is much more difficult than administering the transaction based tax like STT, particularly in the new IT world. So, I would assume that in wider net of tax if you stay on the transaction based taxes that may be to some extent presumptive but is easier to administer and leakage is much less there.

Nigel: So, you don't think that is a good idea then?

Garg: I don't think it is a good idea to impose the taxes and tracing back the investors and we have only limited ways to trace them.



