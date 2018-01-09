App
Jan 09, 2018 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Not fair at all: Patanjali's ad labels dark complexion as 'skin ailment'

In the same ad, the company also attacks “MNCs” saying their products are “full of chemicals” and “Patanjali products are natural”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Courtesy - News18
Courtesy - News18
 
 
In fairness, obsession with beauty is not unheard of in India. We have a plethora of beauty solutions—all promising to make our "dark" faces, knees, elbows, and other parts of the body fairer; now Patanjali has just joined the bandwagon.

The homegrown multi-billion FMCG conglomerate’s newspaper advertisement published in December has triggered another controversy.

The problematic ad for Patanjali's cosmetic products, brought to the notice by a Twitter user, describes "dark complexion" as "skin ailment".

The ad which was published in Deccan Chronicle on December 17, while describing the benefits of “Beauty cream”, says that the cream is “extremely beneficial for skin ailments like dry skin, dark complexion and wrinkles.”

“Possesses the benefits of wheat germ oil, turmeric, aloe-vera, and basil etc. which are extremely beneficial for skin ailments like dry skin, dark complexion and wrinkles. Patanjali beauty cream is not just another cream but is a skin nourishment tonic and treatment. It gives you the confidence of 100% natural beauty. Try it yourself and suggest to your family and friends,” the description reads.

In the same ad, the company also attacks “MNCs” saying their products are “full of chemicals” and “Patanjali products are natural”.

Patanjali’s relationship with problematic ads is not new. In multiple instances in the past, authorities including High Courts of the country have restricted the company to air or publish advertisements on various grounds.

In September last year, the Delhi High Court ordered Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to stop airing advertisements to promote its brand of Chyawanprash, after its rival brand Dabur said the commercials disparaged its product.

In the same month, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) obtained an ad-interim injunction against Patanjali Ayurved's toilet soap ad from the Bombay High Court, which allegedly belittled HUL's soap brands.

Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev has responded to the story, first reported by News18, on Twitter.

He tweeted in Hindi clarifying that the words approved in the first place for the ad were 'skin complications' that got changed by mistake during the translation and copy-writing process.

He further maintained, "I have never talked about discrimination on the basis of colour and have always endorsed enhancing natural beauty through Ayurvedic procedures. Some people try to create a controversy by being fixated on a single word."

