you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 15, 2017 08:35 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Not all 125 crore Indians can get jobs, self-employment is the way forward: Amit Shah takes on Rahul Gandhi

“Rozgaar (employment) aur naukri (jobs) do bohot alag cheezein hain,” Shah said during Network18's 'Agenda Gujarat' event. Elaborating on this point, the BJP party president said that thinking that all Indians would someday get jobs was not a practical thought.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Jobs and employment are two separate issues, BJP party president Amit Shah said on Tuesday. Shah was responding to questions about Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s constant attacks on the Gujarat government for not providing enough jobs to youths.

"Look all the 125 crore Indians can't get jobs. So the answer to (this question of unemployment) is self-employment. This is why we have made success stories of 9 crore people through our Mudra scheme," Shah said also quoting other government schemes like Stand Up India and Startup India.

“Look all the 125 crore Indians can’t get jobs. So the answer to (this question of unemployment) is self-employment. This is why we have made success stories of 9 crore people through our Mudra scheme,” Shah said also quoting other government schemes like Stand Up India and Startup India.

The BJP president also spoke about demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in his interaction with Network 18. Admitting that people are facing ”teething problems” due to the back-to-back implementation of demonetisation and GST, Shah said that both these measures will turn out to be a blessing for the country within a year.

tags #Amit Shah #demonetisation #GST #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

