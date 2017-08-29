App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 29, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Norwest Venture sells 9.3% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 335 cr

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Norwest Venture Partners VII-A-Mauritius offloaded a total of 50 lakh shares, or 9.30 per cent stake, of Thyrocare Technologies.

Norwest Venture sells 9.3% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 335 cr

Venture Capital firm Norwest Venture Partners offloaded 9.3 per cent stake in diagnostics chain Thyrocare Technologies for an estimated over Rs 335 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were picked by Reliance Mutual Fund and Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, among others.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, Norwest Venture Partners VII-A-Mauritius offloaded a total of 50 lakh shares, or 9.30 per cent stake, of Thyrocare Technologies.

The shares were sold on in a price range of Rs 670- 670.88 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 335.22 crore.

As of June quarter, the venture capital firm owned 50,64,880 shares amounting to 9.43 per cent stake in the diagnostics chain.

Norwest Venture Partners is a global venture capital and growth equity investment firm that manages more than USD 6 billion in capital.

Reliance MF purchased 11.3 lakh shares of Thyrocare Technologies for Rs 75.71 crore (rpt) crore, while Birla Sunlife MF bought 10 lakh scrips of the diagnostics chain for Rs 67 crore. The shares were picked up by them on an average price of Rs 670.

tags #Business #Companies #Norwest Venture Partners #Thyrocare Technologies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.