App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 29, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea launch 'violent act', 'can never be tolerated': Japan PM

Japan's defence minister said earlier the missile was thought to have landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan's prime minister said today that the latest North Korean missile launch was a "violent act" that "can never be tolerated" and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

"We will never yield to any provocative act. We will maximise our pressure," on Pyongyang, Shinzo Abe told reporters, adding that the missile was thought to be an ICBM.

Japan's defence minister said earlier the missile was thought to have landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Pentagon said the missile flew about 1,000 kilometres before splashing down in the Sea of Japan.

Japan had "completely tracked" the missile, Abe told reporters.

"We have made a strong complaint," he added.

By launching the missile, North Korea has ignored the international community's "united, strong will toward a peaceful solution," said the prime minister.

"The international community needs to perfectly implement sanctions, in unison.

tags #ballistic missile #Japan #North Korea #nuclear #South Korea #US #World News

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.