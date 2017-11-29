App
Nov 29, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

North Korea launch a 'grave threat' to 'entire world': Trump, Moon Jae-In

"Both leaders underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses not only to the United States and the Republic of Korea, but to the entire world," the White House said in an account of a crisis call between Trump and Moon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In warned today that Pyongyang's latest ballistic missile launch posed a "grave" global threat.

"Both leaders underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses not only to the United States and the Republic of Korea, but to the entire world," the White House said in an account of a crisis call between Trump and Moon.

Trump also spoke today with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the United States, Japan and South Korea requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address Pyongyang's launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

